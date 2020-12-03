UrduPoint.com
Poland Ready To Mobilize OSCE's Potential During 2022 Chairmanship - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 10:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau has said on Thursday that his country stands ready to mobilize the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) potential once the central European country assumes the chairmanship of the organization in 2022.

"The OSCE must again find the responses to be involved in security situations. It also needs to focus on its core functions. The fundamental OSCE principles enshrined in the Helsinki Final Act remain valid ... This has been the idea behind Poland's decision to assume the OSCE chairmanship in 2022.

We are ready to mobilize the OSCE's potential," Rau said during the organization's meeting of foreign ministers.

According to the Polish foreign minister, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and instability in certain OSCE countries have left the organization in an "unprecedented institutional crisis."

Rau also called on the OSCE to establish instruments to find solutions to the ongoing crises in Ukraine and Belarus.

Poland is set to become the chair of the OSCE on January 1, 2022, taking the reigns from Sweden, which is expected to take control of the organization next year.

