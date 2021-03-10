UrduPoint.com
Poland Ready To Offer Investor 49% Participation In Future Nuclear Power Plant - Official

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Poland is seeking an investor for its future nuclear power plant and offers up to 49-percent participation in the enterprise, Secretary of State for Strategic Energy Infrastructure Piotr Naimski told the Polskie Radio broadcaster on Wednesday.

"We offer [an investor] up to 49-percent participation in the enterprise," Naimski said, adding that the authorities are currently in talks with different potential investors.

The investor is also supposed to finance the nuclear power plant's building, the official added.

The future plant is expected to generate up to 25 percent electricity, Naimski said.

Poland intends to build six nuclear power units with a combined capacity of six to nine Gigawatt by 2043. The first unit is expected to be located near the port city of Gdansk and commissioned in 2033.

