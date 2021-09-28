UrduPoint.com

Poland Ready To Pay For Keeping Coal Mine On Czech Border Working - Foreign Ministry

Poland Ready to Pay for Keeping Coal Mine on Czech Border Working - Foreign Ministry

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Poland is ready to compensate the Czech Republic for not closing the Turow coal mine located on the border between both countries despite an EU court order to do so, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said.

On September 20, the European Court of Justice ruled that Poland must shut down the coal mine immediately and pay the Czech Republic 500,000 Euros ($586,000) every day until its order is carried out.

"It is clear that Poland is ready to provide the Czech side with some sort of compensation," Przydacz told Polish broadcaster RMF, adding that the Czech Republic negotiates "highly" and the decision of the EU court complicates the situation.

In May, the EU court fulfilled the Czech Republic's request to obligate Poland to fully stop the operations at the coal mine. In its suit, Prague cited the potential environmental damage that Turow can cause to the population of the border areas, including shortage of clean drinking water. The Polish government refused to obey the verdict, saying it could undermine the country's energy security.

