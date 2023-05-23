UrduPoint.com

Poland Ready To Train 30,000 Ukrainian Soldiers - Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2023 | 10:55 PM

Poland Ready to Train 30,000 Ukrainian Soldiers - Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak

Poland is ready to train 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers, with the training process going quickly, Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) Poland is ready to train 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers, with the training process going quickly, Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the week, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the EU had already trained 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers as part of its training mission and was planning to train another 15,000 by the end of 2023.

"We are ready to train 30,000 (soldiers). This process is going fast. I have heard the assessment after the EU's audit on this.

It was high," Blaszczak said after a meeting of the European Union defense ministers in Brussels.

The minister added that most of the Ukrainian soldiers that finished the EU training mission had been trained in Poland.

Russia has been warning countries giving weapons to Ukraine that it sees military shipments as legitimate targets. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that NATO allies' arming and training Ukrainians is tantamount to a direct involvement in the conflict.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia European Union Brussels Poland National University

Recent Stories

Accused in Motorway land acquisition scam arrested ..

Accused in Motorway land acquisition scam arrested

3 minutes ago
 Qatar's envoy calls on Musadik Malik

Qatar's envoy calls on Musadik Malik

30 seconds ago
 G20 meeting in Srinagar a big diplomatic setback ..

G20 meeting in Srinagar a big diplomatic setback for India: AJK President Barri ..

31 seconds ago
 Russia Forced to Start Special Military Operation ..

Russia Forced to Start Special Military Operation in Ukraine - Dodik

33 seconds ago
 GB Cabinet approves Master Plan for Gilgit and Nal ..

GB Cabinet approves Master Plan for Gilgit and Naltar cities: CS GB

34 seconds ago
 Sahibzada Zubair condemns May 9 incidents, demands ..

Sahibzada Zubair condemns May 9 incidents, demands impartial inquiry

36 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.