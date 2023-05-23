Poland Ready to Train 30,000 Ukrainian Soldiers - Defense Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) Poland is ready to train 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers, with the training process going quickly, Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the week, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the EU had already trained 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers as part of its training mission and was planning to train another 15,000 by the end of 2023.

"We are ready to train 30,000 (soldiers). This process is going fast. I have heard the assessment after the EU's audit on this.

It was high," Blaszczak said after a meeting of the European Union defense ministers in Brussels.

The minister added that most of the Ukrainian soldiers that finished the EU training mission had been trained in Poland.

Russia has been warning countries giving weapons to Ukraine that it sees military shipments as legitimate targets. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that NATO allies' arming and training Ukrainians is tantamount to a direct involvement in the conflict.