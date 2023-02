Poland Ready to Train Ukrainian Pilots on F-16 Fighter Jets - Prime Minister

Poland is ready to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) Poland is ready to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday.

"Are we ready to train Ukrainian pilots for the F-16? Yes. We are ready to conduct such training on F-16 fighters in Poland," Morawiecki said.

At the same time, the prime minister stressed that "this should be agreed upon in a broad coalition."