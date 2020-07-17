Poland Recalls 2 Members of UN Permanent Mission After Prank Call to President - Ministry

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Two employees of the Polish Permanent Mission the United Nations in New York have been recalled as part of an inquiry into a Russian prank call to President Andrzej Duda, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus posted a video on their YouTube channel with an audio recording of Vovan calling to congratulate Duda with the victory in the recent presidential election, while posing as UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

"Following a phone prank by people posing as the UN secretary general to President of Poland Andrzej Duda, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces that measures within the purview of the diplomatic authority have been taken to clarify the matter," the ministry said.

Following an inquiry, "two employees of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Poland to the United Nations in New York have faced professional consequences, they have been recalled from the institution."

During their conversation, the pranksters touched upon the topic of the World War II with Duda, who said that despite Russia's considerable contribution to the fight against Nazi Germany, it also occupied Poland. When the pranksters reminded the president about the formerly Polish city of Lviv, which was later incorporated into Ukraine, he replied that it was a friendly present, while still describing the Russian actions as an occupation.