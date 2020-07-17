UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland Recalls 2 Members Of UN Permanent Mission After Prank Call To President - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 12:01 AM

Poland Recalls 2 Members of UN Permanent Mission After Prank Call to President - Ministry

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Two employees of the Polish Permanent Mission the United Nations in New York have been recalled as part of an inquiry into a Russian prank call to President Andrzej Duda, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus posted a video on their YouTube channel with an audio recording of Vovan calling to congratulate Duda with the victory in the recent presidential election, while posing as UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

"Following a phone prank by people posing as the UN secretary general to President of Poland Andrzej Duda, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces that measures within the purview of the diplomatic authority have been taken to clarify the matter," the ministry said.

Following an inquiry, "two employees of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Poland to the United Nations in New York have faced professional consequences, they have been recalled from the institution."

During their conversation, the pranksters touched upon the topic of the World War II with Duda, who said that despite Russia's considerable contribution to the fight against Nazi Germany, it also occupied Poland. When the pranksters reminded the president about the formerly Polish city of Lviv, which was later incorporated into Ukraine, he replied that it was a friendly present, while still describing the Russian actions as an occupation.

Related Topics

Election United Nations Ukraine Russia Germany New York Poland YouTube World War From Lexus

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law on ZonesCorp in Abu D ..

6 minutes ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 48,000 additiona ..

6 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends ‘Ai Everything’ co ..

6 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues Resolution to o ..

21 minutes ago

UAE and space, a dream turned into reality: Al Ahb ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs launches transit trade guide to keep ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.