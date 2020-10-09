Poland Recalls Some Diplomatic Staffers From Belarus - Deputy Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Poland has recalled for consultations some of its diplomatic staffers from Belarus, Deputy Foreign Minister Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek said on Friday.

"We have decided, in solidarity with our EU partners, to recall for consultations some of our diplomatic personnel," Szynkowski vel Sek said at a briefing.

Poland's consular service will continue its operation anyway, the deputy foreign minister assured.