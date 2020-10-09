UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland Recalls Some Diplomatic Staffers From Belarus - Deputy Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 04:51 PM

Poland Recalls Some Diplomatic Staffers From Belarus - Deputy Foreign Minister

Poland has recalled for consultations some of its diplomatic staffers from Belarus, Deputy Foreign Minister Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek said on Friday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Poland has recalled for consultations some of its diplomatic staffers from Belarus, Deputy Foreign Minister Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek said on Friday.

"We have decided, in solidarity with our EU partners, to recall for consultations some of our diplomatic personnel," Szynkowski vel Sek said at a briefing.

Poland's consular service will continue its operation anyway, the deputy foreign minister assured.

Related Topics

Belarus Poland From

Recent Stories

Islamabad to get makeover in coming months with ne ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey Condemns Deployment of Major US Navy Ship t ..

2 minutes ago

PSB Seminar on Tuesday islamabad

2 minutes ago

Precautionary measures only way out for safety fro ..

2 minutes ago

Problem-solver Kenin looks to add French Open 'pie ..

6 minutes ago

PM’s move to take industrialists into confidence ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.