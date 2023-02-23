Poland Receives 12 New K9 Self-Propelled Howitzers From South Korea - Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak

Twelve new self-propelled howitzers K9 from South Korea entered into service of the Polish army on Thursday, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said

"Another 12 K9 artillery units are in service with the 14th Self-Propelled Artillery Group from today.

This is another delivery of weapons ordered last year in South Korea. The first howitzers in 2022 went to Wegorzewo," Blaszczak said on Twitter.

Last year, Poland contracted from South Korea 65 billion zlotys ($14.5 billion) worth of weapons including 1,000 K2 tanks, 672 K9A1 Thunder self-propelled howitzers, 288 K239 Chunmoo rocket artillery systems and 48 FA-50 light fighter jets.