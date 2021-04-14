Poland Receives 1st Batch of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine - Official

The first batch of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has been delivered to Poland, Michal Kuczmierowski, the head of the government's Agency for Strategic Reserves (RARS), said on Wednesday

On Tuesday, the US food and Drug Administration recommended suspending the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine out of precaution after six recipients women between the ages of 18 and 48 developed a rare blood-clotting disorder. The symptoms occurred between 6-13 days after vaccination. The US pharmaceutical company has since decided to delay its planned vaccine rollout in Europe. In the meantime, Poland's health ministry said that it would follow the decisions and recommendations of the EU regulator when asked what decision will be taken on the vaccine use.

"According to the plan, some 120,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrived in Poland," Kuczmierowski told reporters.

Given that the vaccine is a one-shot regimen, it is planned to be used by mobile teams to immunized those who cannot attend vaccination centers, including bedridden patients.

Later on Wednesday, the Polish health ministry said that the country would not suspend the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine despite concerns over a rare blood clotting disorder.

"We are carefully analyzing the information. The European Medicines Agency's [EMA] committee met last night and confirmed that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is suitable for use," Health Minister Adam Niedzielski told reporters.

The minister added that the Polish authorities would follow EMA's recommendations when conducting the vaccination campaign.

Commenting on the vaccine's safety, Athena Linos, a professor at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens Medical school, told Sputnik that the gender and age of recipients should be taken into account while administering the drug.

"It is necessary to take note of the age and gender of the people who will be vaccinated as this [side effect] appears to be related to the use of birth control pills," Linos said.

The specialist believes that Greece set to roll out the vaccine on April 19 should revise the use of the Johnson & Johnson drug, noting that women aged 40 and younger should receive a coronavirus vaccine developed by other drugmakers.

Greece's health ministry said later on Wednesday said that it would not change its plans and would go ahead with the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"The plan is not changing now. We maintain a wait-and-see attitude. [The vaccine's] delivery will take place today as usual, the first batch will be in Athens in the afternoon," Marios Themistocleous, the country's secretary general in charge of vaccinations, told the state-owned broadcaster ERT.

The official added that Greece was expecting the EU regulator to make a statement on the vaccine within the coming hours or days.

Additionally, Themistocleous noted that in any case, the bulk of inoculations accounted for the Pfizer vaccine, and Greece expected 1.5 million more doses in May.

Commenting on the duration of immunity developed by vaccines, the official said that it would be soon clear whether an additional dose of the vaccines is needed in six to eight months, as one year would soon be over since the first vaccination.

In light of the announced delay in the vaccine's supply, the Czech health ministry said on Wednesday that the delivery of the first batch of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, including nearly 15,000 doses, was temporarily postponed. The shipment was expected this week.