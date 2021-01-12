Poland Receives 1st Shipment of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine - Reports

The first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the US pharmaceutical company Moderna was delivered to Poland on Tuesday, the national television reported

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the US pharmaceutical company Moderna was delivered to Poland on Tuesday, the national television reported.

According to the reports, the European country received 29,000 dozes of the vaccine.

Poland began a mass vaccination campaign on December 27 as part of an EU-wide strategy to curb the spread of the virus. It started vaccinating medical workers, law enforcement officers, seniors and other high-risk populations with Pfizer/BioNTech shots. All others will be able to sign up to get a shot beginning from Friday.

To date, the country has confirmed almost 1.4 million COVID-19 cases, including over 31,000 related deaths and more than 1.1 million recoveries.