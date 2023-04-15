Poland Receives 2nd Batch of Bayraktar Attack Drones From Turkey - Defense Minister

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) Poland has received its second batch of Bayraktar attack drones from Turkey following their successful tests, Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said.

"Another batch of Bayraktar drones has entered into service of the Polish armed forces.

The tests of the drones, which took place on the 12th unmanned aerial vehicles base in Miroslawiec, have just been successfully completed," Blaszczak said on Twitter.

In October 2022, Poland received its first batch of six Bayraktar drones.

Last spring, Poland and Turkey signed an agreement for the delivery of 24 Bayraktar attack drones, armed with anti-tank missiles, to Warsaw. The agreement also encompasses logistical and training issues. The total value of the contract was $270 million.

Bayraktar is a medium-altitude unmanned combat aerial vehicle manufactured by Turkish company Baykar Makina.