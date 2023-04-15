UrduPoint.com

Poland Receives 2nd Batch Of Bayraktar Attack Drones From Turkey - Defense Minister

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Poland Receives 2nd Batch of Bayraktar Attack Drones From Turkey - Defense Minister

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) Poland has received its second batch of Bayraktar attack drones from Turkey following their successful tests, Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said.

"Another batch of Bayraktar drones has entered into service of the Polish armed forces.

The tests of the drones, which took place on the 12th unmanned aerial vehicles base in Miroslawiec, have just been successfully completed," Blaszczak said on Twitter.

In October 2022, Poland received its first batch of six Bayraktar drones.

Last spring, Poland and Turkey signed an agreement for the delivery of 24 Bayraktar attack drones, armed with anti-tank missiles, to Warsaw. The agreement also encompasses logistical and training issues. The total value of the contract was $270 million.

Bayraktar is a medium-altitude unmanned combat aerial vehicle manufactured by Turkish company Baykar Makina.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Turkey Twitter Company Vehicles Vehicle Warsaw Poland October From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Arab India Spices contributes AED5 million to supp ..

Arab India Spices contributes AED5 million to support ‘1 Billion Meals Endowme ..

32 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed directs providing golden resid ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed directs providing golden residency visas to imams, Muslim sc ..

47 minutes ago
 DEWA launches its second nanosatellite DEWA SAT-2

DEWA launches its second nanosatellite DEWA SAT-2

1 hour ago
 Pakistan calls for strengthening United Nations

Pakistan calls for strengthening United Nations

1 hour ago
 Military leadership reiterates commitment to suppo ..

Military leadership reiterates commitment to support national responses against ..

1 hour ago
 UAE participates in International Monetary and Fin ..

UAE participates in International Monetary and Financial Committee meeting

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.