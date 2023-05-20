Poland Receives 7 South Korean K2 Tanks - Defense Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) The Polish defense minister announced on Friday the arrival of seven Hyundai Rotem's K2 Black Panther main battle tanks from South Korea, which come on top of 15 tanks delivered since December.

"Another 7 tanks K2 Black Panther from South Korea arrived today by sea at the port of Gdynia.

The tanks will now join the 20th Mechanized Brigade," Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on social media.

Poland is seeking to overhaul its military arsenal using EU compensation mechanism after it handed over old tanks to Ukraine last year.

The central European nation struck a deal with South Korea in July that will add 1,000 K2 tanks to its arsenal, with the first 180 K2 tanks expected to arrive in Poland by the end of 2025. It received 10 tanks in December of last year, followed by five in March.