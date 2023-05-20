UrduPoint.com

Poland Receives 7 South Korean K2 Tanks - Defense Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Poland Receives 7 South Korean K2 Tanks - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) The Polish defense minister announced on Friday the arrival of seven Hyundai Rotem's K2 Black Panther main battle tanks from South Korea, which come on top of 15 tanks delivered since December.

"Another 7 tanks K2 Black Panther from South Korea arrived today by sea at the port of Gdynia.

The tanks will now join the 20th Mechanized Brigade," Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on social media.

Poland is seeking to overhaul its military arsenal using EU compensation mechanism after it handed over old tanks to Ukraine last year.

The central European nation struck a deal with South Korea in July that will add 1,000 K2 tanks to its arsenal, with the first 180 K2 tanks expected to arrive in Poland by the end of 2025. It received 10 tanks in December of last year, followed by five in March.

Related Topics

Ukraine Social Media Gdynia Poland South Korea March July December From Top Hyundai Arsenal

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed attends 23nd edition of Sir Bu Na ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends 23nd edition of Sir Bu Nair Festival

8 minutes ago
 Haney puts undisputed lightweight title on line ag ..

Haney puts undisputed lightweight title on line against Lomachenko

2 hours ago
 Humanitarian Assistance Reaching Zone Affected by ..

Humanitarian Assistance Reaching Zone Affected by Cyclone Mocha in Myanmar - UN

2 hours ago
 Russia Plans to Connect Iran's Caspian Ports of Ra ..

Russia Plans to Connect Iran's Caspian Ports of Rasht, Astara by Rail in 4 Years

2 hours ago
 Officer Charged for Leaking Police Information to ..

Officer Charged for Leaking Police Information to Proud Boys Leader - US Justice ..

2 hours ago
 Rubio takes maiden win in shortened Giro stage 13

Rubio takes maiden win in shortened Giro stage 13

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.