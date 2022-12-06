UrduPoint.com

Poland Receives First Batch Of South Korean K2 Tanks, K9A1 SAUs - President

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Poland Receives First Batch of South Korean K2 Tanks, K9A1 SAUs - President

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) Poland has received the first batch of K2 tanks and K9A1 self-propelled howitzers (SAU) from South Korea, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Duda, accompanied by Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, arrived at the port of Gdynia to participate in a ceremony to receive the tanks and SAUs.

"The first 10 tanks have arrived in our country. Soon they will go to military units," Duda was quoted as saying by the Polish Public Television.

He added that along with the tanks, 24 K9A1 SAUs also arrived in Poland, the report said.

Duda noted that Poland plans to take part in the maintenance and production of the acquired equipment, according to the report.

"I am glad that thanks to the beginning, in fact, of this supply program in the future we will produce tanks together, we will do maintenance together, and maybe also produce aircraft," the president was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.

In October, Polish media reported that under the so-called arms cooperation, South Korea will supply Poland with 288 K239 Chunmoo rocket artillery systems, 1,000 K2 tanks, 672 K9A1 SAUs, and three squadrons of FA-50 fighters.   

