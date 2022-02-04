Poland Receives First Group of US Troops Ordered to Eastern Europe

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The frontline group of additional troops that the United States is deploying to Eastern Europe amid tensions in Ukraine has arrived in Poland, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Friday.

"Preparations are underway to accept the main forces of the Brigade Combat Group from the 82nd Airborne Division of US Army. The frontline team is already in Poland," Blaszczak said, attaching photos.

He confirmed that the total of 1,700 US personnel will be deployed in the country as part of enhancing the US military presence in Eastern Europe amid rising tensions around Ukraine.

On Thursday, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby announced that the US is pending a deployment of additional forces to Europe, with nearly 2,000 soldiers to be sent to Poland, and another 1,000 of the US personnel positioned in Germany to be relocated to Romania.

Another 8,500 troops "remain ready to move if called for the NATO response force," Kirby said, stressing that the deployment is temporary and depends on the security situation in the region.

Kirby added that the US administration is not aware if Russia has made a final decision to "invade Ukraine," stressing that the Department of Defense will keep pursuing diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis, while believing that conflict is not inevitable.

The protracted tensions around Ukraine intensified in recent weeks, with NATO raising concerns over alleged Russia's military buildup at the Ukrainian border and urging allies to enhance their military support for Kiev. Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations of prepping an invasion of Ukraine and has criticized NATO's provocative military buildup in the region.