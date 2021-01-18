UrduPoint.com
Poland Receives Half Planned Batch Of Pfizer Vaccine Doses Due To Delay Set By Drugmaker

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) US pharmaceutical producer Pfizer on Monday delivered to Poland half the planned number of doses of its vaccine amid the reduction in shipments to EU countries declared by the company last week, Michal Dworczyk, the government's vaccination commissioner, told the RMF FM broadcaster.

Pfizer dispatches around 360,000 doses of its vaccine to Poland each Monday.

"From the number of boxes [delivered], it follows that there are at least half less [doses]. We will recalculate them at the Material Reserves Agency, where the vaccine is currently being transported," Dworczyk said.

He added that the company notified the Polish government of the decrease in vaccine supplies on Sunday evening, noting that the new deliveries schedule is due to last until mid-February.

Poland kicked off the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 in late December, prioritizing medical staff, the elderly, law enforcement officers, and other groups at high risk. According to Dworczyk, under the previous vaccine supply schedule, the authorities planned to inoculate 3.5-4 million people per month.

