Poland Receives Over $140Mln From EU To Help Ukrainian Refugees - Interior Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2022 | 01:20 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Poland has received over $140 million from the European Union to help Ukrainian refugees, Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said on Wednesday.

Since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, over 7 million Ukrainians have arrived in Poland, with up to 1.5 million still remaining in the country. Prior to the tranche, Polish authorities reproached the bloc for insufficient financial assistance to Warsaw for helping refugees.

"I am pleased to announce that Poland received about 700 million zlotys ($143 million) from the EU for activities in favor of refugees from Ukraine.

These funds will be operated by the interior ministry," Kaminski said on Twitter.

The minister added that Poland was expecting another tranche in the amount of about 200 million zlotys.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The crisis has provoked massive flows of refugees from Ukraine to European countries in search of asylum.

