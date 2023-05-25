Poland Receives Two More HIMARS Launchers From US - Defense Minister

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Poland has received another supply of two High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) from the United States, Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said Wednesday.

"Two more M142 HIMARS launchers and elements of the PATRIOT/IBCS system have been delivered to Poland. These deliveries ...

are aimed at significantly strengthening the Polish rocket artillery and air defense," Blaszczak said on Twitter.

Deliveries of HIMARS to Poland began last week.

In 2019, Poland acquired the first squadron of 20 HIMARS worth $414 million from the US.

In mid-March, Blaszczak said that the US Congress approved Poland's order for another 500 HIMARS Launcher Loader Module kits worth $10 billion.