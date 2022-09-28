UrduPoint.com

Poland Recommends Its Citizens To Leave Russia - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2022 | 01:30 AM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland recommended on Tuesday that Polish citizens leave the territory of Russia and abstain from traveling there.

"Citizens of the Republic of Poland remaining in Russia are advised to leave its territory by available commercial and private means," the statement read.

The Polish foreign ministry does not recommend that citizens of the republic travel to Russia either.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises against all travel to Russia in connection with the war in Ukraine and the recognition of Poland by the Russian authorities as hostile state," the statement said.

The ministry noted that due to the significantly reduced number of diplomatic and consular staff of Poland in Russia, the possibility of providing direct consular assistance to Polish citizens is very limited.

The ministry also warned Polish citizens that "in the event of a drastic deterioration in the security situation, the closure of borders or other unforeseen situations, evacuation may be significantly difficult or even impossible."

