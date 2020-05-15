Poland Records 381 New Coronavirus Cases as Baltics Reopen Borders

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Poland recorded 381 new coronavirus cases in the past day after refusing to lift border controls for Baltic nationals whose countries allowed limited travel starting Friday.

The Polish Health Ministry said the eastern European country's total count rose to 17,850 cases after a cluster of at least 204 cases had recently been discovered in the southern Silesia mining region.

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia have meanwhile reported a handful of new cases after allowing their nationals to travel freely between the three countries as the rest of the EU borderless Schengen area remains shut.

Lithuania confirmed 12 new infections in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of cases to 1,523, including 54 deaths. Latvia and Estonia each saw their infection tallies rise by eight to, respectively, 970 and 1,766 cases. Their death tolls stand at 19 and 63.