UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland Records No COVID-19 Fatalities In 24 Hours For 1st Time Since Late March - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 03:30 PM

Poland Records No COVID-19 Fatalities in 24 Hours for 1st Time Since Late March - Ministry

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Poland has recorded no COVID-19 fatalities in 24 hours for the first time since late March, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, no single fatality related to COVID-19 has been registered," the Polish Health Ministry said in a statement.

Poland has confirmed 996 COVID-19 fatalities so far. Since March 28 and through Sunday, deaths were recorded daily.

On Sunday, Poland recorded two COVID-19 fatalities.

Poland has recorded 21,440 COVID-19 cases since March 4, when the first coronavirus patient ” a man who recently returned from Germany ” was detected in the country. The patient has been discharged from hospital, he has fully recovered.

As many as 2,268 coronavirus patients are currently hospitalized in Poland, and 78,259 persons are quarantined. A total of 9,276 coronavirus patients have recovered in Poland.

Related Topics

Germany Man Poland March Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 May 2020

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

18 hours ago

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

19 hours ago

US reports 1,127 coronavirus deaths, fatalities up ..

20 hours ago

Russia reports 8,599 new coronavirus cases, a reco ..

20 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.