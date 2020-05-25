Poland Records No COVID-19 Fatalities in 24 Hours for 1st Time Since Late March - Ministry

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Poland has recorded no COVID-19 fatalities in 24 hours for the first time since late March, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, no single fatality related to COVID-19 has been registered," the Polish Health Ministry said in a statement.

Poland has confirmed 996 COVID-19 fatalities so far. Since March 28 and through Sunday, deaths were recorded daily.

On Sunday, Poland recorded two COVID-19 fatalities.

Poland has recorded 21,440 COVID-19 cases since March 4, when the first coronavirus patient ” a man who recently returned from Germany ” was detected in the country. The patient has been discharged from hospital, he has fully recovered.

As many as 2,268 coronavirus patients are currently hospitalized in Poland, and 78,259 persons are quarantined. A total of 9,276 coronavirus patients have recovered in Poland.