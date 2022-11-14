UrduPoint.com

Poland Reduces Quota For Border Crossings With Belarus By 10% - Border Committee

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Poland Reduces Quota for Border Crossings With Belarus by 10% - Border Committee

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) The capacity of entry points for trucks from Belarus to Poland was lowered by 10% over the weekend by Warsaw, the Belarus State Border Committee said on Monday.

"Over the weekend, Poland reduced the capacity by another 10%. From Friday to Sunday, the lowest rate of compliance with the norm for the passage of heavy trucks in the EU (registered) at the Polish checkpoint Bobrowniki (Berestovica) ” 18%. The adjacent side at the Kukuryki (Kozlovichi) checkpoint allowed 52% of trucks", the agency said.

At the same time, the border services of Latvia and Lithuania allowed only 61% and 52% of trucks, respectively, as compared to the norm, the agency added.

The relations between Belarus and its European neighbors have soured due to a migrant crisis that unfolded last year, with Poland, Latvia and Lithuania accusing Minsk of facilitating a migrant transfer across its borders. Minsk denied all accusations and said it could no longer deal with the inflow of migrants due to European sanctions.

