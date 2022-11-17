WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Poland abandoned plans to apply Article 4 of the NATO Charter, which stipulates urgent consultation, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.

Polish media reported on Tuesday evening that two missiles have fallen on the country's territory, killing two people. First, Warsaw stated that they were Russian-made and that the country was convening the NATO Council. On Wednesday, however, Polish President Andrzej Duda said it was highly likely that the missiles belonged to Ukraine.

"The course of events and the information received at night led us to the conclusion that this was not a deliberate attack on Poland. According to our information, there was no plan to attack the territory of Poland.

According to our information at the moment. Therefore, we did not launch the 4th article, but kept it in reserve," Morawiecki said.

At the same time, the Polish prime minister noted that Poland was constantly consulting with NATO.

"In fact, we are constantly consulting. But within the framework of the Washington defense treaty, there is Article 4, which obligates the participants to consult in the event of a threat. Together with the president, at the council of the National Security Committee late last night, we decided that we would check the prerequisites for use of Article 4. And if they are, then our ambassador (to NATO) would have the opportunity to use it," he said.