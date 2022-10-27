UrduPoint.com

Poland Registers 2 Cerberus Variant COVID-19 Cases - Deputy Health Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2022 | 07:17 PM

Two cases of a new subvariant of the COVID-19 Omicron coronavirus, the Cerberus strain, have been detected in Poland, the country's Deputy Health Minister Waldemar Kraska said on Thursday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Two cases of a new subvariant of the COVID-19 Omicron coronavirus, the Cerberus strain, have been detected in Poland, the country's Deputy Health Minister Waldemar Kraska said on Thursday.

"We know from our Western colleagues that a new subspecies of BQ.1 i BQ.1.1 Omicron (also known as Cerberus) has appeared. We are dealing with two confirmed cases. We are monitoring the situation. It appears that the B.A.5 variant that we have now will be displaced, but it's happening more slowly than in past waves," the official said in an interview with the Polish Press Agency.

According to Kraska, it is now difficult to predict how the situation will evolve, however, the epidemic situation in Poland remains stable.

"We have fewer and fewer cases of infection. Today's figures are less than a thousand new cases. From week to week we are recording a decrease of more than 30%," Kraska added.

On Wednesday, media reported, citing scientific sources, that a new subvariant of the COVID-19 virus, unofficially named Cerberus, can spread faster than other variants, and could become one of the causes of a third wave of COVID-19 in Europe. The Cerberus variant is a subline of Omicron BA.5 containing additional mutations, with several hundred of Cerberus cases having been identified in nearly 30 countries so far.

