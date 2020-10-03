UrduPoint.com
Poland Registers Record Rise In COVID-19 Cases For 3rd Day Running

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 08:03 PM

Poland Registers Record Rise in COVID-19 Cases for 3rd Day Running

Poland reports a record increase in COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row, registering 2,367 new cases in the past day, according to the Saturday update by the country's health ministry

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) Poland reports a record increase in COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row, registering 2,367 new cases in the past day, according to the Saturday update by the country's health ministry.

Polish health authorities had logged 1,967 cases Thursday and 2,292 Friday.

This takes the total number of cases in the country to 98,140, while 34 new deaths take the death toll to 2,604.

Poland had not faced a scenario of explosive transmissions, posting 200-400 new cases daily throughout the spring and summer but the numbers have recently begun a steep upward trajectory.

More Stories From World

