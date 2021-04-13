UrduPoint.com
Poland Rejects Accusations Of Breaching Airspace Of Belarus - Operational Command

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 11:49 PM

Poland Rejects Accusations of Breaching Airspace of Belarus - Operational Command

Polish military aircraft did not illegally cross border into the airspace of Belarus, the operational command of the Polish armed forces said

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Polish military aircraft did not illegally cross border into the airspace of Belarus, the operational command of the Polish armed forces said.

"The airspace is constantly monitored. On April 12 evening, military aircraft did not fly near the state border of Belarus and Poland," the command said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said that on April 12, it had recorded an illegal crossing of the state border in the airspace by an unidentified aircraft from Poland. In this regard, the Polish military attache was summoned to the ministry.

