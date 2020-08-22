UrduPoint.com
Poland Rejects Having Any Territorial Claims In Belarus - President's Office

Poland Rejects Having Any Territorial Claims in Belarus - President's Office

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Poland does not have any claims to the Belarusian territory and is not planning to violate its territorial integrity, Polish presidential spokesman Krzysztof Szczerski said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said during an address to pro-government protesters in the city of Grodno that "that are enough of those" in Poland who would like to annex some western Belarusian lands.

"Poland is a state that consistently supports the supremacy of international law in relations between countries in the international arena .

.. The foundation of this right is the condition of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states," Szczerski said, as quoted by the Polish Press Agency.

The spokesman added that Warsaw is surprised that Belarusian leaders are resorting to assumptions about Poland's territorial claims to the neighboring country in their propaganda.

"Poland did not have and does not have such intentions," Szczerski added.

