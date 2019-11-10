(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2019) Ukrainian nationalist Ihor Mazur, who was detained in Poland at Russia's request earlier in the week, has been remanded to await the decision on his extradition at Ukraine's consulate general in the city of Lublin, Ukrainian ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova said on Sunday.

Mazur was detained at Russia's request on Saturday, which has triggered a backlash in Kiev.

"A court hearing on the measure of restraint for Ihor Mazur will not be held," Denisova wrote in Telegram.

According to her, Mazur has been released on "recognizance of the consul general of Ukraine in Lublin" and will live at the consulate general pending the decision on Russia's extradition request.

The spokeswoman for the district court in Lublin, Barbara Markowska, in turn, told Sputnik that the planned court hearing, which was due to decide on Mazur's custody, had been canceled because the prosecutor's office had withdrawn the request for arrest.

Mazur is a deputy chairman of the Ukrainian National Assembly - Ukrainian People's Self-Defence (UNA-UNSO, nationalist organization, banned in Russia).

In 2014, Russia's Investigative Committee said that the UNA-UNSO had organized a gang that fought against Federal forces on the side of Chechen separatists from 1994-1995. The investigators believe that Mazur, Oleh Tyahnybok and Dmytro Yarosh were among the leaders of this group.