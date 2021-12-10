UrduPoint.com

Poland Renews Claims For War Damages As New German Cabinet Takes Over

Sumaira FH 6 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 06:57 PM

Poland Renews Claims for War Damages as New German Cabinet Takes Over

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau pressed the new German government on Friday to take up negotiations on war damages, even as Germany repeatedly rejected any further claims

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau pressed the new German government on Friday to take up negotiations on war damages, even as Germany repeatedly rejected any further claims.

"We must return to this topic.

We expect the new German government to address its liability issues, including in the form of compensation for damage done," Rau said at a news conference.

He spoke in Warsaw after meeting his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, who is on her first tour of Europe since taking office on Wednesday.

Ties between Poland and Germany have been strained by Warsaw's continued claims to hundreds of billions of Euros in WWII-related damages, depending on who is counting. Germany argues that Poland relinquished demands for more reparations under their 1953 deal.

Related Topics

Europe German Germany Warsaw Poland Government Billion

Recent Stories

realme GT Master Edition Makes Winter Look Resplen ..

Realme GT Master Edition Makes Winter Look Resplendent in Monochromatic Hues

21 minutes ago
 Russia registers 30,873 new coronavirus cases, 1,1 ..

Russia registers 30,873 new coronavirus cases, 1,176 deaths

43 minutes ago
 Korean Ambassador lauds Pakistan 's successful res ..

Korean Ambassador lauds Pakistan 's successful response to COVID-19

45 minutes ago
 Nobel winner Ressa accuses social media giants of ..

Nobel winner Ressa accuses social media giants of fuelling 'toxic sludge'

3 seconds ago
 Aqeel, Shoaib in J7 Group 34th Federal Cup Nationa ..

Aqeel, Shoaib in J7 Group 34th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis C'ships final ..

5 seconds ago
 President stresses responsible tourism to cut impa ..

President stresses responsible tourism to cut impact on nature

6 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.