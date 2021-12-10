Poland Renews Claims for War Damages as New German Cabinet Takes Over

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau pressed the new German government on Friday to take up negotiations on war damages, even as Germany repeatedly rejected any further claims

"We must return to this topic.

We expect the new German government to address its liability issues, including in the form of compensation for damage done," Rau said at a news conference.

He spoke in Warsaw after meeting his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, who is on her first tour of Europe since taking office on Wednesday.

Ties between Poland and Germany have been strained by Warsaw's continued claims to hundreds of billions of Euros in WWII-related damages, depending on who is counting. Germany argues that Poland relinquished demands for more reparations under their 1953 deal.