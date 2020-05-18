UrduPoint.com
Poland Reports 217 New COVID-19 Cases As Gov't Begins Next Stage Of Lockdown Easing

Muhammad Irfan 23 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 05:27 PM

A further 217 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Poland, according to the country's Health Ministry on Monday, as the government begins the third phase of easing the lockdown measures that were put into force in March

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) A further 217 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Poland, according to the country's Health Ministry on Monday, as the government begins the third phase of easing the lockdown measures that were put into force in March.

The latest rise is a significant decline from the 272 new cases reported on Sunday. The ministry also confirmed four new deaths, raising the total death toll since the start of the outbreak to 929.

The bulk of the new cases were reported in Poland's southwestern regions on the border with the Czech Republic. According to the ministry, 163 of the new cases were reported in the Silesian voivodeship, with a further 26 cases reported in the Lower Silesian voivodeship.

Poland's southwestern regions have become the epicenter of the country's COVID-19 outbreak. In total, 5,502 of Poland's total 18,746 cases of the disease have been reported in the Silesian voivodeship.

Despite this, coal miners in the region are being allowed to return to work this week, although additional hygiene measures will be in place, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Saturday.

From Monday, the Polish government has begun the third stage of relaxing lockdown measures in the country. Hairdressers and beauty salons have been allowed to reopen, as have cafes and restaurants, so long as businesses can ensure that clients can maintain levels of social distancing.

