UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland Reports 4,423 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 03:36 PM

Poland reports 4,423 new COVID-19 cases

Poland confirmed on Monday 4,423 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total caseload to 1,067,870, according to the country's health ministry

WARSAW (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Poland confirmed on Monday 4,423 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total caseload to 1,067,870, according to the country's health ministry.

The ministry also announced 92 new deaths from the virus, and the national death toll went up to 20,181.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said recently that Poland had signed contracts with various vaccine developers for the delivery of 45 million doses.

"The vaccines will be free of charge, voluntary and will require two doses," Morawiecki said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Poland From Million

Recent Stories

Woman official accuses KEMU VC of sexual harassmen ..

16 minutes ago

Rescue service 1122 conducts awareness session on ..

7 minutes ago

Norwegian Air to seek bankruptcy protection in Nor ..

7 minutes ago

US Secretary of Commerce Calls China Principal Mil ..

7 minutes ago

Kremlin Says Killing of Teacher in France Cannot B ..

7 minutes ago

GSP compiling borehole log-data, technical report ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.