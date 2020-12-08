Poland reports 4,423 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Poland confirmed on Monday 4,423 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total caseload to 1,067,870, according to the country's health ministry.

The ministry also announced 92 new deaths from the virus, and the national death toll went up to 20,181.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said recently that Poland had signed contracts with various vaccine developers for the delivery of 45 million doses.

"The vaccines will be free of charge, voluntary and will require two doses," Morawiecki said.