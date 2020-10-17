Poland Reports 9,622 COVID-19 Cases in Another Record Daily Spike

Poland has registered 9,622 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, setting another single-day record, the Health Ministry said on Saturday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) Poland has registered 9,622 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, setting another single-day record, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The previous highest spike of 8,099 cases was reported on Thursday. On Friday, the country saw the record daily COVID-19 death toll, confirming 132 new fatalities.

This time, the death toll has risen by 84 to 3,524.

The tally of Poland's cumulative cases now stands at 167,230.