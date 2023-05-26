UrduPoint.com

Poland Reports Increase In Number Of Attempts To Cross Border From Belarus - Warsaw

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Poland Reports Increase in Number of Attempts to Cross Border From Belarus - Warsaw

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) The Polish authorities have registered a surge in the number of people trying to cross the border from Belarus illegally, information security spokesman for the Polish government Stanislaw Zaryn said on Friday.

"In recent days, there has been a significant increase in number of attempts to force the PL-BLR (Polish-Belarusian) border. More and more foreigners try to reach PL and go further to the West. This year, more than 10 K (10,000) of such attempts have been reported," he tweeted, adding that this is "a hybrid operation managed by Belarussian and Russian services."

He also noted that the groups of people trying to get into Poland are acting more and more aggressively, in particular, in relation to the Polish border patrols.

In the middle of 2021, tens of thousands of migrants crowded the border between Belarus and Poland in an attempt to enter the European Union. The Polish authorities strengthened the border control, deployed troops, and to date continue to intercept illegal migrants attempting to get into Poland.

Warsaw accused Minsk of orchestrating the migrant crisis, while Belarus stated that Poland forcefully expels migrants into the Belarusian territory, stirring up the crisis.

After the incident, Poland has built a 115-mile fence worth about $400 million on the border with Belarus.

