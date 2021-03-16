UrduPoint.com
Poland Reports No AstraZeneca Vaccine-Related Deaths - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Poland did not register a single fatal case among patients vaccinated with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, a health ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.

"To date, there have been no post-vaccination deaths reported in Poland," Wojciech Andrusiewicz told reporters.

The spokesman added that Poland would continue to be guided by the recommendations of the European Medicines Agency on the use of the UK-Swedish vaccine.

"Today this vaccine remains safe," Andrusiewicz noted, adding that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweighed its potential risks.

A number of European countries have temporarily halted the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine following reports about several cases of post-inoculation thrombosis.

