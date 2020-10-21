UrduPoint.com
Poland Reports Over 10,000 COVID-19 Cases In Another Record Daily Spike - Health Ministry

Poland has registered 10,040 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, setting a new single-day record, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday

WARSAW/PRAGUE/VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Poland has registered 10,040 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, setting a new single-day record, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The previous highest spike of 9,622 cases was reported on Saturday. On Friday, the country saw the record daily COVID-19 death toll, confirming 132 new fatalities.

As of Wednesday, the death toll from COVID-19 in Poland has risen by 130 to 3,851. The total number of confirmed cases in the country stands at 202,579.

Another daily record spike was registered in Slovakia, as the country's health authorities reported 2,202 news COVID-19 cases.

"Among the new patients are 1,200 women and 1,002 men aged between several months to 95," the Slovakian Health Ministry said in a statement.

The country has so far recorded 33,602 cases of the coronavirus, 98 related deaths and 8,404 recoveries.

Austria, like many other European countries, has been experiencing a sharp rise in the infection rate since early September. As such, it has set a new daily record, as 1,958 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed over the past 24 hours.

According to the Austrian Interior Ministry, the country's case count now stands at 69,409. Meanwhile, the number of those who recovered from the disease has reached 52,617, and the death toll has increased to 925. As of now, 960 patients are hospitalized, including 147 in intensive care units.

