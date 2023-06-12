UrduPoint.com

Poland Reports Over 12,000 Attempts Of Illegal Border Crossing From Belarus Since January

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2023 | 02:10 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) More than 12,000 people, including from the Middle East, Africa and Asia, have attempted to illegally enter Poland from the territory of Belarus since the beginning of 2023, the Polish border service said on Monday.

"Over 12,000 attempts to illegally cross the border from Belarus to Poland have been registered this year," the Polish border service said on Twitter.

On June 11 alone, about 60 people attempted to illegally enter Poland from Belarus, with Indian and Egyptian nationals being among them, the statement read.

In the middle of 2021, tens of thousands of migrants crowded the border between Belarus and Poland in an attempt to enter the European Union.

The Polish authorities strengthened the border control, deployed troops, and to date, continue to intercept illegal migrants attempting to get into Poland.

Warsaw has continuously accused Minsk of orchestrating the migrant crisis, while Belarus has stated that Poland forcefully expels migrants into the Belarusian territory, stirring up the crisis.

In January 2022, Poland started building a fence along its border with Belarus. The construction of the main part of the barrier has already been completed. It is over 186 kilometers (115 miles) long and five meters (16 feet) high. The fence is currently being equipped with night vision cameras, motion sensors and other electronics.

