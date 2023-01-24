Poland Requests Germany 's Permission To Send Leopard 2 Tanks To Ukraine- Defense Ministry
Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2023 | 02:50 PM
WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Poland has requested permission from Germany to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Tuesday.
Last week, the Polish leadership announced that it was ready to transfer up to 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine as part of the international coalition.
"Germany has already received our statement of consent for the transfer of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine," Blaszczak said on Twitter.