Poland Reserves Right to 'Adequate Response' to Expulsion of Diplomats From Russia- Warsaw

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Poland reserves a right to an "adequate response" to the expulsion of its diplomats from Russia, Deputy Foreign Minister Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Russia declared five staffers of the Polish embassy personae non gratae, obligating them to leave the country by May 16, as a response to Warsaw's expulsion of three Russian diplomats.

"We take note of Russia's decision, we reserve the right to an adequate response," the official told reporters.