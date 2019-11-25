UrduPoint.com
Poland Restricts Passage Via Swina River Due To Diffusion Of Massive World War II Bomb

Poland Restricts Passage Via Swina River Due to Diffusion of Massive World War II Bomb

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Efforts to diffuse a 900-kilogram (2,000-pound) bomb from World War II are underway in the Polish part of the Szczecin Lagoon, known as Oder Lagoon in Germany, the National Security Bureau said in an announcement on Monday.

The Mk IV bomb was discovered in the bed of River Swina during state-sponsored commercial excavation. This type of bomb was apparently dropped over Poland by UK commandos during the war.

"Due to works for diffusing a World War II-era bomb, navigation has been restricted. Approaching the Swina river closer than 750 meters (0.5 miles) is restricted as well," the announcement read.

Polish specialists plan to lift the bomb to the water's surface, place it onto a specialized vessel and transfer it via the Swina river to a marine range where it will then be detonated. Additional security measures have been arranged in the town of Swinoujscie, through which the river runs.

More Stories From World

