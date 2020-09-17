Poland Reveals Names of Smolensk Air Traffic Controllers It Seeks to Arrest for 2010 Crash

The Polish Prosecutor General's Office disclosed on Thursday the names of air traffic controllers who worked at the Smolensk North Airport during the 2010 plane crash that killed President Lech Kaczynski, after initiating the procedure for their arrest

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The Polish Prosecutor General's Office disclosed on Thursday the Names of air traffic controllers who worked at the Smolensk North Airport during the 2010 plane crash that killed President Lech Kaczynski, after initiating the procedure for their arrest.

Polish prosecutors indicated earlier in the day that Warsaw would attempt to detain the air traffic controllers. The court's decision on their arrest will pave the way for an international arrest warrant.

"We are talking about air traffic controllers Pavel P., Viktor R. and Nikolay K.," Polish Prosecutor General's Office spokeswoman Ewa Bialik told Sputnik.

On April 10, 2010, the Tu-154 plane with Kaczynski and other high-ranking Polish officials on board crashed while landing at the Smolensk North Airport.

There were 96 people on board, including 88 passengers and eight crew members who flew to the funeral events in Katyn. They all died in the crash. The Polish commission for the re-investigation of the incident has put forward various versions of what happened, one of which is the deliberate actions of Russian air traffic controllers.

In 2011, the Moscow-based Interstate Aviation Committee published the final report on the results of a technical investigation, according to which the Primary cause of the crash was the crew's decision to not reroute the plane to a safer landing site.