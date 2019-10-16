UrduPoint.com
Poland Reviewing US' Sanctions On Turkey Over Offensive In Syria - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 04:42 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Poland, along with other EU member states, is reviewing the sanctions Washington recently imposed on Turkey over its military offensive in northern Syria, Poland's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Ewa Suwara, told Sputnik.

US President Donald Trump signed on Tuesday an executive order authorizing sanctions against Turkish officials and entities, nearly a week after Ankara began its Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria. The US Treasury Department has sanctioned the country's defense and energy ministries, as well as Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar, Energy Minister Fatih Donmez and Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

"Together with other EU member states, we are reviewing the sanctions the United States imposed on Turkey," Suwara said, adding that like many other countries, Warsaw was concerned over the developing conflict in northern Syria.

Several EU countries, including Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, and Belgium have already suspended arms sales to Turkey over the operation.

The Turkish offensive against Kurdish militia in northern Syria began on Wednesday and is part of Ankara's long-standing goal to clear its border area of both Kurdish units and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). Ankara believes that the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces controlling the area are affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey.

Damascus views the operation as a violation of Syria's territorial integrity, and this sentiment has since been echoed by Russia, and a number of Arab and Western nations.

