Poland rules out 'rule of law' demands for EU cash

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Monday said he would not allow the EU to put "rule-of law" conditions on Poland receiving EU budget cash.

Morawiecki spoke as he arrived to the fourth day of an EU summit that has seen the bloc's 27 leaders unable to agree a post-coronavirus rescue deal.

The leaders are also trying to greenlight a one-trillion-euro EU budget, where most of the spending goes to farmers and development aid for eastern and southern Europe.

But several mainly nordic countries, plus the Netherlands, have insisted that members such as Poland and Hungary meet EU standards on free speech and independent courts if they want to receive the funding.

"For (the compromise) to be acceptable to Poland, we must obtain what we've asked for from the beginning: no discretionary powers for EU bodies, EU institutions regarding the rule of law," Mateusz Morawiecki told Polish media in Brussels.