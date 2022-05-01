UrduPoint.com

Poland Says 18,000 Soldiers To Take Part In Military Drills From 1 To 27 May

Published May 01, 2022

Poland Says 18,000 Soldiers to Take Part in Military Drills From 1 to 27 May

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2022) The Defender Europe 2022 (DE22) and Swift Response 2022 (SR22) military exercises will be held on the territory of nine European countries starting May 1 with the participation of 18,000 military personnel, the Polish Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"Between 1 and 27 May the exercises Defender Europe 2022 (DE22) and Swift Response 2022 (SR22) with participation of Polish soldiers will be conducted on the territory of Poland and 8 other countries. There will be approximately 18 000 participants from over 20 countries training together in both exercises," the ministry said in a statement.

Apart from Polish troops, military personnel from the United States, France, Sweden, Germany, Denmark, and the United Kingdom will participate in the exercises, according to the statement. The 5th Corps of the US Armed Forces is reportedly responsible for the command.

DE22 and SR 22 are regular defensive exercises that are not related to the current geopolitical situation in the region, the ministry stressed.

The troops will train in various combat situations, including long-distance marches, bridging rivers, and fire training, the statement said.

