UrduPoint.com

Poland Says 230 Migrants Crossed Belarus Border By Force

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 04:25 PM

Poland says 230 migrants crossed Belarus border by force

Some 230 migrants forced their way through the border from Belarus with the help of Belarusian border guards but were immediately sent back across, Poland said on Thursday

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Some 230 migrants forced their way through the border from Belarus with the help of Belarusian border guards but were immediately sent back across, Poland said on Thursday.

"They destroyed the fence and a group of 232 people made their way several metres into Polish territory," border guard spokeswoman Anna Michalska told Polish news agency PAP.

"The officers instructed them to leave Polish territory and escorted them to the border demarcation," she said, adding the incident happened late Wednesday.

The EU and US accuse Belarus of manufacturing the crisis by bringing in migrants from the middle East and then taking them to the border -- an accusation that Belarus denies.

In a statement, Polish border guards said the migrants "threw rocks and sticks at Polish forces" as Belarusian forces used lasers and strobe lighting to try and blind Polish officers.

Related Topics

Belarus Poland Middle East Turkish Lira Border From

Recent Stories

UAEU honours first-prize winners of Brain-Computer ..

UAEU honours first-prize winners of Brain-Computer Interface Designers Hackathon

33 seconds ago
 Sheikh Zayed Book Award reveals longlists for two ..

Sheikh Zayed Book Award reveals longlists for two categories

15 minutes ago
 Etihad welcomes group of aircraft mechanics to its ..

Etihad welcomes group of aircraft mechanics to its national workforce

15 minutes ago
 Sanad, Rolls-Royce celebrate 10-year commitment to ..

Sanad, Rolls-Royce celebrate 10-year commitment to UAE’s aerospace industry

16 minutes ago
 Refugee Council Urges UK Gov't to Change Approach ..

Refugee Council Urges UK Gov't to Change Approach on Migrants After Channel Deat ..

5 minutes ago
 Rescuers halt operations at Siberia mine due to ex ..

Rescuers halt operations at Siberia mine due to explosion threat

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.