Poland says 230 migrants crossed Belarus border by force

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Some 230 migrants forced their way through the border from Belarus with the help of Belarusian border guards but were immediately sent back across, Poland said on Thursday.

"They destroyed the fence and a group of 232 people made their way several metres into Polish territory," border guard spokeswoman Anna Michalska told Polish news agency PAP.

"The officers instructed them to leave Polish territory and escorted them to the border demarcation," she said, adding the incident happened late Wednesday.

The EU and US accuse Belarus of manufacturing the crisis by bringing in migrants from the middle East and then taking them to the border -- an accusation that Belarus denies.

In a statement, Polish border guards said the migrants "threw rocks and sticks at Polish forces" as Belarusian forces used lasers and strobe lighting to try and blind Polish officers.