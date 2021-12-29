Poland Says Has No Plans to Close Turow Coal Mine on Border With Czechia Despite EU Fine

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) Poland does not plan to close the Turow coal mine and power plant on the border with the Czech Republic despite an ongoing dispute with Prague, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.

The Czech Republic filed a complaint over the Polish coal mine with the European Union court earlier this year, saying that the mining works affects the quality of water in Czech regions across the border from the mine. In May, the court ordered Poland to immediately stop the mining, but Morawiecki refused to comply. In September, the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled that Poland pay 500,000 Euros ($585,000) every day until the coal mine stops operating.

"We are in a dispute with the Czech Republic regarding the operation of a mine in Turow and a power plant in Turow. We have absolutely no intention of stopping the operation of the mine and the power plant.

The mine and the power plant supply electricity, supply heating to hundreds of thousands of Polish households. So the closure of the mine would lead cold in Polish homes," Morawiecki said at a press conference.

The prime minister also stressed that the decision by the EU court was erroneous since it could result in numerous Polish homes without electricity.

"We act in the interests of Polish citizens, Polish society, and this is above all our duty to take care of their interests. Therefore, the mine and the power plant will definitely function," he added.

At the same time, Morawiecki expressed the hope that negotiations with Prague on the issue would continue in January, 2022, and that the Czech Republic would soon withdraw the complaint sent to the European Commission.