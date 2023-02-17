Poland Says It Could Close Last Checkpoint on Belarus Border If Security Threat Arises

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) Poland is ready to close the last border crossing point with Belarus in the event of a security threat to the country, Pawel Jablonski, undersecretary for development cooperation at the Polish Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday.

"If the security situation requires it," Jablonski told Polish radio station RMF FM, when asked whether the Polish authorities are ready to close the last Polish-Belarusian checkpoint.

Last week, Polish Interior and Administration Minister Mariusz Kaminski announced that traffic at the Bobrowniki checkpoint at the Polish-Belarusian border would be suspended starting February 10, in the "interests of state security." The closure of the Bobrowniki-Bierestowica border checkpoint left Poland and Belarus with only two remaining crossings open ” Kukuryki-Kozlovichi for freight and Terespol-Brest for passenger traffic.