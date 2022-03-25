No decisions or agreements are expected to be reached in the course of US President Joe Biden's visit to Poland, Head of the National Security Bureau Pawel Soloch said on Friday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) No decisions or agreements are expected to be reached in the course of US President Joe Biden's visit to Poland, Head of the National Security Bureau Pawel Soloch said on Friday.

Biden will arrive on Friday afternoon in the Polish city of Rzeszow, where he will meet with American soldiers stationed in Poland.

The US President will deliver a speech at a meeting with the Polish President Andrzej Duda that is planned for Saturday.

"We do not expect any decisions or agreements. This will be political negotiations. There are no plans to sign any treaties. Such things are prepared in advance," Solokh told the Polish radio station Zet.

Among other issues, the parties will discuss the deployment of permanent US military bases in Poland, he added.