Open Menu

Poland Says Russian Missile Passed Through Its Airspace

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Poland says Russian missile passed through its airspace

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) A Russian missile passed through Polish airspace Friday, entering from and then back into Ukraine, the Polish army said, as Russia pummelled Ukraine with one of the biggest air attacks of the war.

"Everything indicates that a Russian missile entered Polish airspace... It also left our airspace," said General Wieslaw Kukula, chief of the general staff of the Polish armed forces.

"We have national and allied radar confirmation," he told reporters.

The missile was in Polish airspace for three minutes, said Maciej Klisz, operational commander of the Polish army.

"We sent our forces, fighter jets, to intercept it and shoot it down if necessary but the duration and the flight path... made this impossible and allowed the missile to leave Polish territory," Klisz said.

Klisz said Poland's air defence system had been put on alert because of a wave of Russian drone and missile strikes on Ukraine.

The army said it had also carried out a ground search in the place where the signal from the missile was lost.

Polish civilian and military authorities have held emergency meetings and Polish President Andrzej Duda has spoken to NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg following the incident, who reacted on social media.

"NATO stands in solidarity with our valued ally, (it) is monitoring the situation and we will remain in contact as the facts are established," Stoltenberg said.

In November 2022, a Ukrainian air defence missile fell in the Polish village of Przewodow near the border, killing two civilians.

The explosion occurred at a grain storage site near a school about six kilometres from the border during another intensive Russian bombardment of Ukraine.

There was initial doubt about whether the missile was Russian, raising concern that NATO could become directly involved in the war as member state Poland is covered by the alliance's collective defence agreement.

Related Topics

Drone NATO Army Ukraine Russia Social Media Alert Alliance Poland SITE November Border From Agreement

Recent Stories

Art & Culture keeps tourism potential like rest of ..

Art & Culture keeps tourism potential like rest of world: Amir Mir

57 minutes ago
 Motorway M14 closed due to dense fog

Motorway M14 closed due to dense fog

57 minutes ago
 Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs A ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed visits churches, te ..

1 hour ago
 Poliovirus reported in four environmental samples

Poliovirus reported in four environmental samples

1 hour ago
 Attique lambastes New Delhi: Condemns Indian Sinis ..

Attique lambastes New Delhi: Condemns Indian Sinister action of imposing ban on ..

1 hour ago
 As states dump Trump from primary ballots -- can h ..

As states dump Trump from primary ballots -- can he run in 2024?

1 hour ago
Saudi-based Mane heads Senegal defence Africa Cup ..

Saudi-based Mane heads Senegal defence Africa Cup of Nations crown

1 hour ago
 Senate body opposes public executions for capital ..

Senate body opposes public executions for capital offenses

1 hour ago
 Zelensky visited town of Avdiivka under attack by ..

Zelensky visited town of Avdiivka under attack by Russian forces

1 hour ago
 UK minister says sending air-defence missiles to U ..

UK minister says sending air-defence missiles to Ukraine

1 hour ago
 Stock markets diverge to end record-breaking year

Stock markets diverge to end record-breaking year

1 hour ago
 Agriculture holds immense importance for socio-eco ..

Agriculture holds immense importance for socio-economic development at grassroot ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World