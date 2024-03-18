Poland Says Russian Presidential Vote Was 'not Legal'
Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2024 | 12:00 AM
Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Poland on Sunday dismissed Russia's presidential election as "not legal" as an exit poll indicated President Vladimir Putin was set to secure 87 percent of the vote.
"Russia's presidential election is not legal, free and fair," said a foreign ministry statement, adding that voting had taken place "amid harsh repressions" and in occupied parts of Ukraine in breach of international law.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
More Stories From World
-
Pochettino pleads with Chelsea fans to 'trust' him after Leicester scare1 minute ago
-
Football: English Championship table11 minutes ago
-
French swimmer Marchand sees Paris Olympics as golden 'opportunity'11 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table11 minutes ago
-
Football: English FA Cup results11 minutes ago
-
EU, Egypt agree 7.4 bn euro deal focussed on energy, migration21 minutes ago
-
21 dead in Afghanistan after bus collides with tanker21 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table31 minutes ago
-
Vote to cement Putin's rule amid Ukraine attacks, Navalny protests41 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - 1st update41 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results1 hour ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table1 hour ago