Poland Says Russian Presidential Vote Was 'not Legal'

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Poland on Sunday dismissed Russia's presidential election as "not legal" as an exit poll indicated President Vladimir Putin was set to secure 87 percent of the vote.

"Russia's presidential election is not legal, free and fair," said a foreign ministry statement, adding that voting had taken place "amid harsh repressions" and in occupied parts of Ukraine in breach of international law.

