Poland Says Sending F-16 Jets To Ukraine Now Not On Agenda - Deputy Defense Minister

Published February 01, 2023 | 04:50 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) Sending F-16 fighters to Ukraine is not on the agenda now as it is a very complicated process, Polish Deputy Defense Minister Marcin Ociepa said on Wednesday.

"As of today, this topic (shipping of F-16 to Ukraine) is not on the agenda, if we talk about operational activities and primarily about political decisions," Ociepa told the Telewizja Polska broadcaster.

The deputy minister stated that sending F-16 jets to Ukraine would not be the same as shipping arms since it would require more complex logistics, infrastructure and training.

"(Training pilots for F-16 jets would take) many months. If we shorten training, then I think it may take six months. But it will be in a very urgent mode.

Normally, it will take more time," the official added.

Kiev has long been lobbying Washington and other NATO nations to provide F-16 fighter jets to bolster its forces amid Russia's special military operation.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on NATO countries to unlock the supply of long-range missiles and military aircraft to Kiev after Western countries announced their intention to supply Ukraine with main battle tanks.

A group of US military officials is quietly lobbying to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, which is gathering momentum in the US Defense Department as Kiev braces for a planned offensive this spring, Politico reported earlier in the month, citing sources.

